A death in a crash last month in southwest Colorado Springs has been classified as a traffic fatality, raising the total for the year in the city to 33, police said Thursday.
Anthony Thies, 47, of Colorado Springs died when the BMW he was driving southbound on South Eighth Street went off the road, hit a tree and utility boxes, then rolled onto its roof around 7 a.m. July 17 at Oxford Lane.
Initially, Thies’ death was unclassified, pending an autopsy to determine how he had died.
An autopsy has since determined that while a minor medical condition preceded the crash, Thies died of injuries caused by the crash, police said.
Thies’ death was the 26th traffic fatality in 2018 in the city. In the past month, there have been seven more, making it likely that this year will be deadlier than 2017, when there were a record 39 traffic deaths.
At this time last year, there were 24 traffic fatalities.