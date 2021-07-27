Traffic cone

After all westbound lanes were shut down Tuesday evening due to a crash in Old Colorado City that involved a utility pole, Cimarron Street has been reopened.

All lanes of travel were reopened as of around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Colorado Springs police announced around 6 p.m. that westbound traffic on Cimarron Street, or U.S. 24, and northbound traffic on 26th Street had been closed.

Police said no one had been transported for serious injuries but that two ambulances were on scene for a possible injury. Two vehicles were involved in the incident.

Alcohol was not a factor in the accident, police said.

As of around 6:15 p.m., Sgt. Shawn Peterson said that two tow trucks for the vehicles were on scene to clear the roadway, and that traffic should begin flowing shortly.

“I would assume it wouldn’t be too much longer,” Peterson said.

Police said drivers should stay away from the area, or plan to detour around the crashes if they’re headed that way.

