After all westbound lanes were shut down Tuesday evening due to a crash in Old Colorado City that involved a utility pole, Cimarron Street has been reopened.
All lanes of travel were reopened as of around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.
Colorado Springs police announced around 6 p.m. that westbound traffic on Cimarron Street, or U.S. 24, and northbound traffic on 26th Street had been closed.
All westbound lanes of Cimarron at 26th St and all northbound lanes of 26th St from Cimarron to Vermijo are closed for a crash. Please avoid the area and use an alternate route.— CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) July 27, 2021
Police said no one had been transported for serious injuries but that two ambulances were on scene for a possible injury. Two vehicles were involved in the incident.
Alcohol was not a factor in the accident, police said.
As of around 6:15 p.m., Sgt. Shawn Peterson said that two tow trucks for the vehicles were on scene to clear the roadway, and that traffic should begin flowing shortly.
“I would assume it wouldn’t be too much longer,” Peterson said.
Police said drivers should stay away from the area, or plan to detour around the crashes if they’re headed that way.