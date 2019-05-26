A crash that injured three people Saturday night had North Powers Boulevard closed from Barnes Road to North Carefree Circle for about two hours, police said.
The wreck was reported just before 10 p.m. Police said that three people were injured and one person was thrown from the vehicle. Gazette news partner KKTV reported that the person ejected was conscious and talking as they were transported to a hospital.
Officers did not have information available on the extent of the passengers injuries, nor information on what caused the crash.
An investigation left both lanes of North Powers Boulevard closed until just after midnight. Police said that the Major Crash Team was not called out to the wreck but that there was a team present to clean up spilled vehicle fluids.
Officers did not say if the passengers were wearing seat belts, or if alcohol or excessive speed was involved.