A serious crash involving a motorcycle has southbound lanes of Interstate 25 north of Colorado Springs closed Monday evening.

According to Colorado Department of Transportation, traffic is stopped at milemarker 190 - RidgeGate Parkway, which is just north of Castle Pines.

A motorcycle is involved in the crash, which was reported about 4 p.m., according to Gazette news partner, KKTV.

