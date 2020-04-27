A serious crash involving a motorcycle has southbound lanes of Interstate 25 north of Colorado Springs closed Monday evening.
According to Colorado Department of Transportation, traffic is stopped at milemarker 190 - RidgeGate Parkway, which is just north of Castle Pines.
A motorcycle is involved in the crash, which was reported about 4 p.m., according to Gazette news partner, KKTV.
Click here for statewide road conditions from CDOT and here for the Gazette's interactive traffic map of Colorado Springs-area road conditions.
MORE LOCAL NEWS
Drug bust nets $762,000 in meth, heroin and more near Colorado Springs
UCCS gets $2.75 million grant to renovate cybersecurity building