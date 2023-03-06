A crash has closed a portion of Highway 94 in east El Paso County Monday morning, according to the Cimarron Hills Fire Department.

The crash, reported by the department around 7:15 a.m., has shut down both eastbound and westbound lanes of traffic between Page Road and Peyton Highway, just northeast of Schriever Space Force Base.

As of 8 a.m., the closure remains in place, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Information on the nature of the crash or any injuries has not been provided. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.