A two-car collision closed eastbound East Woodmen Road Saturday afternoon, Colorado Springs police reported. 

About 3:30 p.m., two cars collided at East Woodmen Road and Austin Bluffs Parkway, police said. There were no life-threatening injuries reported, but officers said the roads were expected to remain closed for at least an hour until tow trucks could arrive. Westbound East Woodmen Road remained open. 

Police did not release information about what caused the crash.

