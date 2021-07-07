A two-vehicle crash closed down all east and westbound lanes of travel on a southeast Colorado Springs roadway Wednesday evening.
At around 8:45 p.m., Colorado Springs police tweeted that all lanes of travel on Arlington Drive had been closed between Shenandoah and Shasta Drives after two vehicles collided.
At least two people were involved in the crash, Sgt. Rebecca Smith said, and one was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Smith wasn't sure when the roadway would open back up again, but said officers were still on scene as of 8:45 p.m.
All lanes eastbound and westbound lanes of Arlington are shut down between Shenandoah and Shasta for a crash. Please avoid the area and use an alternate route— CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) July 8, 2021