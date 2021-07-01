Two drivers were seriously injured Thursday morning after colliding in northwest Colorado Springs as one pulled out of a driveway.
Speed was a factor in the accident police responded to at around 9:45 Thursday morning, which shut down eastbound lanes of travel on Garden of the Gods Road for several hours, police said. The roadway opened up again several hours later.
Both drivers were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries after the crash, police said, and are now in stable conditions.