Some people spend their Sundays attending church, enjoying brunch or staying at home with family.
Automotive and racing enthusiast Jeremy Hartman of Colorado Springs spent a portion of his quiet and peaceful morning learning about smashing, crashing and trashing cars and trucks — demolition derby style.
“For me, I’ve been in enough car accidents throughout my life to where I’m used to being beat up and banged around, which is not something to really brag about,” said Hartman. “But for me, I’m going into this knowing what it would take to be, like, shoved around in ways you wouldn’t normally be in a vehicle.”
Hartman and about 20 other people gathered for two hours Sunday morning at the El Paso County fairgrounds in Calhan for a workshop that explained rules and details about the County Fair’s annual demolition derby competition. It’s the County Fair’s signature event, said Fairgrounds Program Coordinator Stacy Starr.
“It’s a sellout every year,” she said. “The crowd absolutely loves it. It’s become so popular.”
While it’s a favorite for fair-goers, the number of demolition derby participants has declined in recent years, Starr said. Sunday’s workshop was an effort to educate participants about the demolition derby, as well as changes that fair officials hope will help draw more drivers, she said.
Those changes include a boost in prize money to a total of $18,000, up from $10,000, for the 2020 event, which is July 18 at the conclusion of this year’s eight-day El Paso County Fair.
In addition to increasing prize money, the fair has expanded competition to a new class of entry-level cars designed to attract rookies to the demolition derby.
Participants can now enter a so-called “bone stock chain compact car” — a vehicle that can be readied for competition with a small investment of maybe $300 or less.
A bone stock car is a back-to-basics vehicle with relatively little modification to strengthen it against the impact of collisions, said Jimmy Cochran, maintenance and facilities director for Calhan School District RJ-1 and a demolition derby instructor.
Chains are used to hold doors shut, and the vehicle has no welding other than for the driver’s protection. Any front-wheel drive, 1990 or newer car with wheelbases under 108 inches can be entered, though jeeps, trucks, minivans, ambulances and a few other vehicles aren’t allowed.
Dan Kibler, a veteran demolition derby driver, said many participants typically drive older vehicles, which are getting harder to find and are expensive to modify.
He displayed a 1995 Mercury Sable, donated by Collins Towing of Colorado Springs, that he modified into a windowless vehicle whose doors and trunk were chained shut. He said he spent more money on the paint job than anything else in the vehicle, which he’s donated to the County Fair.
“It allows somebody to start at a basic level and not have to have as much experience or have as much money or as much knowledge to build the cars,” Kibler said of adding bone stock vehicles.
No matter what kind of vehicle he drives, Kibler said the excitement of crashing a car in competition can’t be described. He participates in 10 to 12 derbies a year.
“The adrenaline is like you’ve never had before,” he said. “The whole thing. I’ve drag raced. I’ve skydived. I’ve done bull riding. None of it compares to this.”