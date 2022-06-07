An injury crash between a motorcycle and a firetruck has snarled traffic near downtown Colorado Springs Tuesday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.
The driver of the motorcycle has been taken to a local hospital, Gazette news partner KKTV reported. The extent of the injuries is not known.
Uintah is closed in both directions from Arcadia Street to Hancock Avenue. Institute Street is closed from San Rafael to East San Miguel Street. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
"Expect closures and delays for the next couple of hours while the investigation is completed," CSPD said in a tweet.
This is a developing story. Additional details will be added as they become available.