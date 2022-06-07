Fire truck crash

First responders at the scene of a crash between a motorcycle and a fire truck Tuesday morning. Photo courtesy KKTV.

An injury crash between a motorcycle and a fire truck has snarled traffic near downtown Colorado Springs Tuesday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The driver of the motorcycle has been taken to a local hospital, Gazette news partner KKTV reported. The extent of the injuries is not known.

Road closures are in effect near E. Uintah and N. Institute streets. Exact closures have not yet been confirmed. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

"Expect closures and delays for the next couple of hours while the investigation is completed," CSPD said in a tweet.

This is a developing story. Additional details will be added as they become available.

