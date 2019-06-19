Cracker Barrel denied Tuesday that they are hosting an event for a church whose pastor called for the execution of LGBTQ people, saying it insists on “hospitality, not hate” in its stores.
Earlier this month, Grayson Fritts, a pastor at All Scripture Baptist Church in Tennessee, said in a sermon that LGBTQ people are “freaks” and “animals” who are “worthy of death.”
Twitter user Blake Kitterman tweeted, “Hey @CrackerBarrel, a terroristic group that endorses arresting and executing LGBTQ+ persons are hosting an event at your restaurant in my hometown, Cleveland, TN. Care to stop this?”
Hey @CrackerBarrel, a terroristic group that endorses arresting and executing LGBTQ+ persons are hosting an event at your restaurant in my hometown, Cleveland, TN. Care to stop this?I’m gay and you have the power to ensure me and my boyfriend are safe from these extremists. pic.twitter.com/DVYruzWniN— Blake Kitterman (@blake_kitterman) June 18, 2019
Read more at thehill.com.