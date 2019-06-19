Ranking America's top 10 chain restaurants (copy)
Cracker Barrel denied Tuesday that they are hosting an event for a church whose pastor called for the execution of LGBTQ people, saying it insists on “hospitality, not hate” in its stores.

Earlier this month, Grayson Fritts, a pastor at All Scripture Baptist Church in Tennessee, said in a sermon that LGBTQ people are “freaks” and “animals” who are “worthy of death.”

Twitter user Blake Kitterman tweeted, “Hey @CrackerBarrel, a terroristic group that endorses arresting and executing LGBTQ+ persons are hosting an event at your restaurant in my hometown, Cleveland, TN. Care to stop this?”

