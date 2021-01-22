Colorado Parks and Wildlife Is looking for help with efforts to beautify state wildlife areas east of Colorado Springs.
Several improvement projects are planned for the coming months, and COPW is hoping for a large turnout of volunteers to plant trees and clean up the area. The agency relies heavily on voluntary labor for such projects; last year, more than 2,700 volunteers did an estimated $8 million worth of outdoor cleanup work, according to Jeanette Lara, volunteer coordinator for CPW’s Southeast Region.
“We couldn’t do nearly as much as an agency without the valuable contribution of our volunteers,” Lara said.
The 2021 volunteer season kicks off Feb. 13 with the Kinney Lake Tree Planting Project, the agency said. Volunteers will plant cottonwood trees — courtesy of a grant from Great Outdoors Colorado — and install tree guards at the Kinney State Wildlife Area. The project is scheduled for 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Volunteers are advised to keep an eye on the weather forecasts and wear appropriate clothing, including masks, and should also bring water and sunscreen.
The agency encourages anyone with shovels, T-post drivers and fence pliers to bring those as well. Lunch will be provided for volunteers who preregister.
Each of the cleanup days will run from 8 a.m. to noon, according to the release. For the cleanup days, volunteers will walk the areas and roadsides, picking up trash. Anyone with reflective vests, 5-gallon buckets, or trash pickers should bring them, the agency said.
The following is a list of scheduled cleanup days:
- Flagler SWA Cleanup Day, April 3
- Kinney Lake SWA Cleanup Day, April 17
- Karval SWA Cleanup Day, May 1
- Hugo SWA Cleanup Day, May 15;
- Ramah SWA Cleanup Day, May 29.
All projects will follow appropriate COVID-19 precautions.
Anyone interested in volunteering should contact Lara by email at Jeanette.lara@state.co.us.