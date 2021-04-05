Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials are looking for the person who shot blow darts into deer in Walsenburg.
The agency received a call April 1 about deer near the 100 block of East Cedar in Walsenburg with what appeared to be darts sticking out of them, officials said in a news release issued Monday.
Officers went to the area and found three injured deer, including an adult doe with a dart through the foreleg, a young doe with a dart in the nose and another young doe with a dart in the right side of the neck, just below the jaw, according to the release. Officers were able to sedate and treat two of the animals, but the doe with the dart in its neck fled before it could be sedated, the agency reported.
“Whoever did this was intentionally inflicting pain and causing these animals to suffer,” Wildlife Officer Travis Sauder said. “This is illegal harassment of wildlife. It’s something we take very seriously. But we need the public’s help catching whoever is doing this. Someone knows who did this and can make sure they are held accountable for their cruel actions.”
To provide information anonymously about the deer or any wildlife violation, contact Operation Game Thief at 877-265-6648.