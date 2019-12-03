A cow-jam caused traffic delays along Interstate 25 in Colorado Springs on Tuesday morning.
After a few cows escaped a trailer traveling southbound, city officials warned motorists to expect delays near the Corporate Drive exit, north of Garden of the Gods.
"Expect slow traffic on exit ramp as the cattle are herded up and returned to their trailer," city officials tweeted about 9:45 a.m.
After escaping the trailer, the cattle jumped over the guardrail onto grass. The exit was closed temporarily as police rounded up the cows.
At least the fugitive cows were in the right neighborhood. They made their escape not far from the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame.
Update, SB I-25 exit ramp to Corporate/N. Nevada has been opened. Cows have been mooved out of traffic.— Colo Spgs Traffic (@CSTMC) December 3, 2019
