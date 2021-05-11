Coloradans between the ages of 12 and 15 will likely start receiving coronavirus vaccines in the coming days, Gov. Jared Polis said Tuesday, ahead of expected federal approval of expanded eligibility this week.
Officials with the federal Food and Drug Administration announced Monday the Pfizer vaccine was safe for children over the age of 12. It was previously approved for those 16 and older. A second panel is expected Wednesday to release recommendations that will clear the way for doses to reach younger residents. Polis told reporters vaccines will be available to the new age group as soon as Thursday.
State epidemiologist Rachel Herlihy said a study of the vaccine in younger people found none of those inoculated contracted coronavirus.
Herlihy noted the highest infection rates in Colorado are among middle and high school students, the demographic targeted with the new vaccine guidelines.
"We do see the biggest increase in rates among teenagers, and it's not rocket science why that's the case," Polis said. "We have a certain percentage protected at every other age group. ... When it comes to 13-, 14-, 15-year-olds, it's currently 0% that's protected from the vaccine."
The state stockpiled Pfizer vaccine in anticipation of inoculating those 12 and up, the Polis said. Officials say they hope to have many of the youths vaccinated in the next few weeks.
In El Paso County, the health department is working on pop-up clinics at schools to serve eligible students, said Michelle Hewitt, a spokeswoman for the agency.
"We are focused on breaking down barriers — including the logistical challenges for parents to get their kids vaccinated — by providing pop-up, mobile clinics on school campuses," Hewitt said.
Many vaccine providers are prepared for the expanded eligibility as well, she said.
Walk-in appointments are available at the state's six community vaccination sites, and officials are making more doses of coronavirus vaccines available, officials said at the news conference.
Children's Hospital Colorado recommends that all eligible children get vaccinated unless they are allergic to a component of the vaccine, said Dr. Sara Saporta-Keating, an epidemiologist with the hospital. While severe illness among children and teenagers from COVID-19 is less common, it does happen, and vaccinations offer protection, she said. Since the beginning of April, 19 people under 20 in El Paso County have been hospitalized with the virus, county public health data shows.
Widespread vaccination among the newly eligible group will also slow the spread of the virus in schools, where outbreaks have grown significantly in recent weeks, while preventing the need for children to be quarantined and speeding a return to normalcy, she said.
"The goal is to get back to what we are used to," she said.
Children can expect the same symptoms as those 16 older, such as pain at the injection site, fatigue, headache and fever, Saporta-Keating said. Everyone has a different reaction to the vaccine, and some don't experience any side effects at all, she said.
Immunocompromised children may be eligible for the vaccine since it does not contain a live virus, she said. However, if parents have a child with specific health concerns, they should speak with a pediatrician, she added.
It is still unknown how effective the vaccine is in preventing multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, a condition that has been linked to the virus, Saporta-Keating said. The rare but serious syndrome causes inflammation in the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs.
The vaccine seems to prevent similar inflammatory symptoms in adults, she said.
"That’s one thing we are watching closely," she said.
The pace of vaccination in El Paso County has dropped in recent weeks from about 37,700 doses administered at public sites the second week April to about 30,000 per week over the last three weeks, county data shows.
The more than 40,000 newly eligible teenagers are not expected to increase the pace of vaccination much after the initial rush, Hewitt said.
The spread of disease in El Paso County has hit a high plateau after rising steadily through April and early May. About 1,500 people have tested positive since May 4, county data shows.
"The more people we are able to get vaccinated, the sooner we will be able to drive these metrics down and reduce the spread of disease in our community," Hewitt said.