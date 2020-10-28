Kindergartner Azaria (school didn’t want last names) picks her pumpkin from The Venetucci Farm’s pumpkin patch Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in the school yard at Centennial Elementary School. Students from the Colorado Springs area have picked pumpkins at the farm for more than 50 years, but this year with COVID-19, Pikes Peak Community Foundation and Catamount Institute are bringing 1,200 pumpkins to kindergarteners throughout the Pikes Peak region. The pumpkins are purchased from Milberger Farms in Pueblo. (The Denver Gazette, Christian Murdock)