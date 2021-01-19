El Paso County residents will get more detailed local COVID-19 vaccination statistics as the county health department launches a new vaccination data dashboard, Public Health officials said Tuesday.
The envisioned vaccine dashboard will soon give residents more information about the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered in the county, as well as the number of residents who have completed their two-dose vaccination series, El Paso County Public Health Chief Data Scientific Strategist Stephen Goodwin told county commissioners.
The current COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna require two doses. The second shot, which provides the most protection from the potentially deadly virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is administered 21 to 28 days after the first dose. It takes about a month and a half from the time of the first vaccine dosage for a person to build immunity.
Information on the county’s forthcoming COVID-19 vaccination data page will come from the Colorado Immunization Information System, Goodwin said.
As of Monday night, there had been 29,836 COVID-19 vaccine doses distributed to county residents, Goodwin said, and 5,545 residents completed the two-dose vaccine series.
Vaccination information is expected promptly, Goodwin said, “because a vaccine event is a lot easier to capture than a COVID case.”
The dashboard will include information on the state’s phased vaccine distribution plan, with vaccination efforts in El Paso County highlighted, Goodwin said. The dashboard will also provide links for information on COVID-19 vaccines and vaccination programs.
The dashboard’s primary page will be interactive, allowing visitors to follow dose information including how many COVID-19 vaccination doses have been delivered in the county on a given day. Charts will also break down the number of initial vaccine doses and second doses.
El Paso County Public Health now provides information about how to access COVID-19 vaccines on its new vaccine webpage, launched earlier this month. The department is also working with vaccination providers to set up telephone hotlines for seniors to sign up to get the coronavirus vaccine, helping make the vaccine registration process easier for those who do not have computer access.