El Paso County residents now have access to more detailed local COVID-19 vaccination statistics as the county health department launched a new vaccination data dashboard Tuesday.
“One of our top priorities in collaboration with our partners is to continue enhancing data transparency to help inform people in El Paso County communities,” the county's Public Health Director Susan Wheelan said in a written statement Tuesday. “Locally we provide some of the most comprehensive data in Colorado, utilizing innovative and interactive platforms to visualize the county’s progress and response efforts. El Paso County vaccine distribution is an added component on our data dashboard.”
The vaccine dashboard gives residents more information about the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered in the county, as well as the number of residents who have completed their two-dose vaccination series, El Paso County Public Health Chief Data Scientific Strategist Stephen Goodwin told county commissioners.
The current COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna require two doses. The second shot, which provides the most protection from the potentially deadly virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is administered 21 to 28 days after the first dose. It takes about a month and a half from the time of the first vaccine dosage for a person to build immunity.
Information on the county’s COVID-19 vaccination data page comes from the Colorado Immunization Information System, Goodwin said.
Vaccination information is expected promptly, he said, “because a vaccine event is a lot easier to capture than a COVID case.”
As of Tuesday morning, 30,052 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been distributed to county residents in Phase 1A and Phase 1B of the state's vaccine distribution plan, including highest-risk health care workers, long-term care residents and staff, other health care workers and emergency medical service workers, first responders and residents 70 and older, county data show. Roughly 5,600 residents had completed the two-dose vaccine series.
El Paso County's seven-day average of daily vaccine doses is 1,077 as of Tuesday morning, data show.
The dashboard also includes information on the state’s phased vaccine distribution plan, with vaccination efforts in El Paso County highlighted, Goodwin said. The dashboard provides links for information on COVID-19 vaccines and vaccination programs.
The dashboard’s primary page is interactive, allowing visitors to follow dose information including how many COVID-19 vaccination doses have been delivered in the county on a given day. A pie chart breaks down the number of initial vaccine doses and second doses completed.
El Paso County Public Health also provides information about how to access COVID-19 vaccines on its new vaccine webpage, launched earlier this month. The department is working with vaccination providers to set up telephone hotlines for seniors to sign up to get the coronavirus vaccine, helping make the vaccine registration process easier for those who do not have computer access.