Colorado is in its first phase of rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine, but many Coloradans are still struggling to find out information about where and when to get it. Here's a guide on how you can get vaccinated in the Colorado Springs area.
The state on Monday set up a toll-free hotline to answer questions about the vaccine. The hotline is to be staffed by 50 operators, officials said, and will be open 13 hours a day to start, before switching to 24 hours by Feb. 1.
Colorado intends to roll out the vaccine to adults older than 70, essential workers and frontline workers first. By spring Colorado plans to administer the vaccine to adults older than 60 and 16-59-year-olds with preexisting conditions. It plans to offer the vaccine to the rest of the general public by summer.
Ways to get information or sign up for the vaccine:
Centura Health patients
Adults 70 years and older can sign up here to get notifications about vaccine distribution. Centura Health will send instructions about appointments to get the vaccine through email and/or text message. Those without computers or internet can sign up by calling the Center Health vaccine hotline at 866-414-1562.
UCHealth patients
Adults 70 years and older can sign up here to create a My Health Connection online portal account to be put on a waiting list to receive the vaccine or call 720-462-2255 to set up a portal. Those who sign up will get a portal message or email about scheduling an appointment. Users must schedule an appointment with 48 hours of receiving the message to be eligible to receive the vaccine.
Optum and Mountain View Medical Group
Adults 70 years and older can email COSvaccine@optum.com to be put on the COVID-19 vaccine waiting list. Those who email should send their first and last name, date of birth, and telephone number. Anyone without access to the internet or email can call 719-463-5650 to be put on the waiting list.
Peak Vista Community Health Centers
Adults 70 years and older can call 719-344-6500 to get on a waiting list to receive the vaccine. Seniors can also schedule online with this form.
Matthews-Vu Medical Group
Adults 70 years and older can call 719-474-7380 to make an appointment. The hotline line will be answered Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., but not beyond the listed hours.
State hotline
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment hotline can be reached at 1-877-268-2926. Through the end of January, the hotline will be answered Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. - 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Beginning Feb. 1, hours will extend to 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
