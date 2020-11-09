Survivors of COVID-19 on Monday joined local government, business and education leaders to highlight “small acts” the community can take to flatten the curve of the virus in El Paso County and avoid overwhelming regional hospitals.
“The more people that are affected by this, the more likely we’re going to have long-term effects on our medical system, on our lives (and) on our community for years to come,” UCHealth’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Steinbruner said in a news conference.
The local #SmallActs campaign was launched five days after the county enacted stricter regulations to stop the virus’ spread.
It will use public service announcements as well as social and traditional media to emphasize the community effort needed to keep residents safe, ensure businesses and schools can remain open, and to avoid overburdening local hospitals, officials said. Local leaders asked residents to wear masks, even with close friends and coworkers; stay home when ill or exposed to COVID-19; get tested and alert others if a test comes back positive; avoid gathering with people outside the household; use curbside pickup options or combine trips and errands to reduce out-of-home exposure to the virus; and have students quarantine at home when they are sick or part of a quarantining class.
Colorado Springs officials study how to spend nearly $10 million in COVID-19 relief for homeless and other services
Parents should also get into the habit of masking children older than 2, Children’s Hospital Colorado – Colorado Springs Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael DiStefano said.
The small measures “are going to have the biggest impact in our ability to mitigate the spread of (the virus),” said El Paso County Public Health Medical Director Dr. Robin Johnson.
In a separate press conference Monday, Gov. Jared Polis said the virus would get worse before it got better, likening the fight against COVID-19 to a marathon.
“The end is in sight. You can see it there. You’re a mile or two away,” Polis said. “We’ve been through, duration-wise, most of it. We’re tired. But now’s the time to find that renewed energy to sprint.”
Paul Nielsen, who contracted COVID-19 in April and was hospitalized for eight weeks, stressed the possible long-term effects the virus can have even after a person has recovered from it. He also said increased sanitization and isolation in his household kept the rest of his family safe from contracting the virus.
Data from El Paso County Public Health show 4,233 new cases reported in the county over 14 days and on average about 585 new cases per 100,000 residents in that same time period. The average number of cases per 100,000 people is well above the state’s threshold for issuing a countywide stay-at-home order, according to the guidelines.
The percentage of people testing positive has also risen, on average, to 12.1%, up from 8.22% a week ago, according to the data.
El Paso County is behind only Denver County in total new cases. As of Sunday, El Paso County had 413.9 new cases per 100,000 residents over seven days, data from the Colorado Department of Public Health show. Denver County had 477 new cases per 100,000 residents over seven days as of Sunday, according to data from Denver Public Health.
As the number of cases grow, regional hospitals are seeing more COVID-19 patients. On Friday 96 patients were receiving care for a confirmed or suspected case of the virus, county data show. Of those, six had not been confirmed as COVID-19. Two weeks earlier, 56 patients were hospitalized for a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19, with 10 of those cases not being confirmed, according to data.
UCHealth is caring for just over 70 patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 infections in its hospitals across southern Colorado, Steinbruner said in a news release Monday.
“If this number continues to grow, it’s very hard to maintain current operations as you get … more people who are in the hospital who are sicker and sicker,” he said.
Officials encouraged residents to get tested for COVID-19 if they have been exposed to the virus or are showing symptoms, particularly as cooler weather moves people indoors and other respiratory illnesses, including the flu, become more common.
“We want you to get tested so that we can break that chain of transmission through isolation and quarantine,” Johnson said.
El Paso County’s community testing site at The Citadel mall has been accommodating up to 1,000 tests a day and can accommodate a higher capacity of testing, Johnson said. Additionally, satellite testing sites have been launched in Monument, Falcon/Peyton and in Fountain. The testing site in Fountain has been moved to a new location at 6436 S. Highway 85/87, the City of Fountain announced Monday.
To view a list of testing sites in El Paso County and their hours, visit elpasocountyhealth.org and click on the “Testing Information” tab.