Cases of COVID-19 are down slightly in some El Paso County school districts, mirroring the county's trend of a slight drop in cases this past week, data show.
On Sunday the county’s COVID-19 dial showed an incidence rate of 114 cases per 100,000 residents per week, down slightly from earlier in the week. The percent of those who had tested positive for the virus was 4.6%, slightly below the 5% ceiling recommended by the World Health Organization for communities wishing to resume normal activities.
Of the seven new outbreaks reported by the county this past week, two were at schools: Colorado Springs School District 11's Trailblazer Elementary School, with two cases, and School District 49's Falcon Middle School in Peyton, with six cases.
Data from several of the county’s school districts has reflected the downturn, with reduced incidence rates and quarantine numbers over the past several days, or a lack of growth in those rates.
The following is what has been reported about COVID-19 incidence and quarantines in the region’s largest school districts:
Colorado Springs School District 11 has 10 positive coronavirus cases, six of which are in elementary schools. The district has had 626 positive cases since the school year began. For more information, see the district dashboard at www.d11.org/coviddashboard.
Academy School District 20’s dashboard doesn’t show information on current positive cases, but it does show a total of 524 positive cases since August, 18 more than it showed last week. The district reported 616 isolations and quarantines, down from 774 last week. District 20 is set to return to full in-person learning Monday. To learn more, visit asd20-covid-19-dashboard.netlify.app.
Lewis-Palmer District 38’s dashboard shows four current positive cases, down from nine the week before. The district, which began a phased return on March 5, has 222 current quarantines and 5,272 for the school year. To visit the district’s dashboard, go to www.lewispalmer.org/Page/14024.
Widefield District 3 does not display a COVID-19 dashboard on its website, but the district does post periodic updates on current cases. As of March 4, the district showed no new positive cases. To learn more, visit wsd3.org/about/covid-19.
District 49, which plans to return to full in-person learning on March 29, has quarantined 350 students in the past 28 days, down sharply from the four-week total of 576 shown last week. The district’s dashboard can be seen at https://d49.app.envisio.com/corporate/performance_analytics/published/zr2fEv.
Harrison School District 2 reported one positive case in the past week, for a total of 175 this school year. To learn more, visit www.hsd2.org/Page/4341.
Cheyenne Mountain School District 12’s coronavirus incidence has held steady over the past two weeks, with a total of 128 positives and no new cases reported. To learn more, visit https://www.cmsd12.org/district_information/c_o_v_i_d-19_updates/d12_c_o_v_i_d-19_dashboard.
Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 had five positive cases from March 5-12, all of them students. The district has had 234 positive cases since the beginning of the school year. For information on the district’s COVID-19 incidence, visit https://www.ffc8.org/domain/1565.
Manitou Springs School District 14 does not disclose any district-specific COVID-19 data on its website.