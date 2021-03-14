Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Snow along with gusty winds at times. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph.