Jason Garrett

Sgt. Jason Garrett was dispatched to a medical call in a residential area in Security when he spotted a man sleeping in his car. The man had open sores on his body and was suffering from mental health issues. Bed bugs were crawling through the car.

Garrett paused. He looked around to make sure all responding deputies were wearing their appropriate gear: masks, eye goggles and gloves.

The situation wasn’t unlike several other scenes he’s witnessed in his 17 years of policing with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, including several as a crisis negotiator. But the gnawing fear of becoming infected with the coronavirus, potentially spreading it to citizens or bringing it back to their families, has changed things, he said.

It has added a layer of additional stress that deputies didn’t have to navigate before, said Garrett, now a sergeant for the agency’s Tactical Support Unit. “Due to the current environment ... by human nature, you may be a little more concerned or hesitant a little,” he said.

While on patrol duties, Garrett said he’s seen an uptick in mental health-related calls since the coronavirus took root in El Paso County as people with mental health issues become shut off from their worlds.

Nowadays, disturbances seem like they are “all day, every day,” he said, noting that they could be a result of many families being cooped up in the house for longer periods of time than normal.

The calls are “stressful” for deputies and jeopardize their safety, even without the presence of COVID-19, he said.

“Those are a bit inherently more dangerous than your run-of-the-mill identity theft or fraud,” he said of domestic violence calls. Now, there’s an added risk.

“(There’s) concern that when (deputies) go home at night, they are going to bring in traces of COVID that might have unwittingly come into contact with during their day, to their families,” he said.

For Garrett, the risk of catching the virus isn’t very different than the danger he could face any day while on the job, he said. Though he talks about it with his wife, a daughter of a retired Colorado Springs Police sergeant, and his three teenage children, he said it isn’t much of a concern.

But the death of Deputy Jeff Hopkins, who worked at the El Paso County jail, made the pandemic more personal.

“That kind of brings it home and makes it personal with my family and probably everybody’s family that works in this agency and probably all cops in this region. A lot of people knew Jeff,” he said.

After each shift, Garrett takes his boots off at the door before entering his home. Some deputies completely disrobe in their garages before going inside, he said.

His confidence to continue serving the community, and some comfort, comes in part from Sheriff Bill Elder, Garrett said, who has established an internal incident command to help mitigate the spread of the virus among the ranks. Every deputy has personal protective equipment and spray bottles with sanitizer, he said.

“I think if that wasn’t happening, our folks would be a bit more hesitant to get out there and risk themselves during this time,” he said.

Working in a “very pro-law enforcement community” also helps boost morale, he said, noting that he can’t work a shift without someone wanting to buy him a cup of coffee.

“I couldn’t be more proud to be in the profession that I am, especially during times like these because we always step up to take care of what we need to take care of,” he said. “It makes it a whole lot easier when the community is supportive of us as well.”

