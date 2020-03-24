COVID-19 tests in short supply as jail reduces population

Ten El Paso County jail inmates are under quarantine, but only one has been tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus, limiting efforts to gauge the potential spread of the illness.

“We were only able to get one test right now,” said El Paso County sheriff’s Chief Clif Northam, who oversees the jail. “The (El Paso County) Health Department is working on getting us more tests so that our medical unit can conduct more tests.”

Northam said he did not know when the jail would receive more tests.

Of those inmates under quarantine, six have flu-like symptoms, one has strep throat and the others are in isolation because they were exposed to sickened inmates, Northam said. Five of the quarantined inmates are in the medical ward, and others have been confined in cells separated by cinderblock walls.

The jail administered its one COVID-19 test Thursday and results are expected soon, Northam said. The Sheriff’s Office previously reported that one deputy has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but the deputy didn’t work at the jail.

The testing shortage comes as the jail has reduced its population to perhaps the lowest level in a decade in hopes of preventing the virus from circulating among inmates and employees, and to free up space to isolate inmates who may fall ill, Northam said.

“We have a whole ward with zero people in it,” which could be used to isolate inmates if they become ill, Northam said.

On Tuesday, 1,236 inmates were in custody, down from the average daily population of roughly 1,500, jail records show.

The Sheriff’s Office on Sunday suspended its work-release program, sending home about 50 inmates who would otherwise spend their days at a job before returning to be housed in the jail at night.

“We have no control over who they’re in contact with or whether they’re using the proper precautions, and then they’re in contact with other inmates,” Northam said. “That’s a great danger of bringing the disease back to our deputies.”

The goal is to get the jail’s population “just as low as we can get it” without releasing inmates deemed a risk to the public, he said.

The jail has stopped accepting inmates who are being held in other counties on local warrants, asking other jails to keep them in custody until the threat from coronavirus is reduced, or to release them on personal recognizance bonds where appropriate.

The Sheriff’s Office has also seen a reduction in new bookings, with Northam saying that local law enforcement agencies have become more “judicious” when it comes to deciding who must be incarcerated. People cited with misdemeanors and certain low-level felony offenses may instead be issued summonses to appear in court.

A list of about 40 older inmates — who may be at higher risk of severe disease — has been given to the District Attorney’s Office and Colorado State Public Defender’s Office, allowing them to confer on whether those inmates can be released. Ultimately, that decision falls to judges, often with input from the El Paso County Pretrial Services Division, which evaluates whether inmates may be safely released on personal recognizance pending trial.

The jail has lifted its prohibition on hand sanitizer and made it available to inmates in their wards, Northam said. “They have plenty of soap and water.”

Deputies have been equipped with surgical masks, and medical workers have access to N95 masks, which protect against viruses.

A lack of tests is only one of the challenges involved in preventing the “nightmare” that would ensue if the virus spreads among the inmates, Northam said.

“It’s a lot of people in close quarters, using a communal eating area, and food is prepared and served by inmates,” Northam said. “There’s not a lot of fresh air," he said. "We can’t just let someone, because they’re feeling ill, go home. It’s just the nature of jails and detention facilities.”