The Teller County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday announced the opening of a COVID-19 specimen collection site in Woodland Park. The site is a collaboration of Teller County Public Health & Environment, in partnership with UCHealth and the Pikes Peak Medical Task Force.
The site is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the Woodland Park Middle School, 600 E. Kelley’s Road in Woodland Park, according to a news release.
The sheriff’s office is asking people to stay inside their vehicles and not to approach the site on foot. People also are asked not to block Rampart Range or Kelley’s roads with vehicles or walk in the roadway.
“There is a limited number of testing that can be done during this period of time and not everyone will meet the criteria to have a test performed,” states the release from the sheriff’s office. “Law enforcement will be present in order to keep everyone safe.”
Results of any testing will not be immediately available but anyone who's tested will be given information on how to learn the findings.