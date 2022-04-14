The jury trial of a Randy Bishop, a man accused of shooting a homeless man outside his tent in 2019, continued as the prosecution called various witnesses to testify during Thursday's trial.
Bishop was suspected of shooting and killing 27-year-old Anthony Faircloth, whose body was found Nov. 2, 2019, in a vacant lot at Galley Road and Powers Boulevard with “suspicious injuries,” The Gazette previously reported. The arrest affidavit for Bishop in the death of Faircloth is under seal and cannot be accessed.
Witnesses called by prosecutors Thursday testified to the events leading up to Faircloth's death, as well as parts of the subsequent investigation. Faircloth's boss, Michael Taylor; his co-worker Timothy Mabry; and Jon Price, a detective with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office were among those who testified.
Price told prosecutors that he was in the room the day of Faircloth's autopsy. Price said he had believed Bishop was fatally shot after bullets were removed from Faircloth's body.
Price also retrieved surveillance footage from businesses near the field where Faircloth's body was found. The footage showed Faircloth in the area on Oct. 25.
Mabry testified that he picked up Faircloth from his tent near Galley Road and Powers Boulevard to work together at the Woodland Park fruit stand on Oct. 25, but that he never saw Faircloth again, and the next time he came to the field where Faircloth's tent was pitched, it was "collapsed."
Taylor said that he hired Faircloth to help run his fruit stands in Colorado Springs and Woodland Park and was working at a pumpkin patch in Colorado Springs on Oct. 25, 2019, when two women in their 20s or 30s approached him in a red vehicle trying to find Faircloth.
"I was a little shocked to say the least, the passenger was very verbal, very threatening," Taylor said.
Taylor testified that he knew Faircloth's girlfriend and knew that Faircloth was homeless. He said neither of the women in the car appeared to be Faircloth's girlfriend.
Kyla Anderson testified that she was with her friend Katherine on Oct. 25 when Katherine received a call from her mother figure — Anthony Faircloth's girlfriend, who was in the hospital.
Anderson and Katherine drove to the hospital to see Katherine's mother. Later that day, they met her again while she was with a domestic-violence support advocate, but Anderson said she didn't know the details of the mother's situation. Anderson testified that while she didn't see signs of injuries that Katherine's mother was "hurt."
.
Bishop is charged with first-degree murder and other counts. He faces life in prison if convicted of the most serious charge.
In November 2019, police rammed Bishop’s car during a chase, and he was taken to UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central. Officers said he escaped from a CT scan room and stole a detective’s gun in a hallway struggle, during which two shots were fired inside the hospital. No injuries were reported.
Police said Bishop stole a car at the hospital and fled. They caught up with him again Jan. 11, 2020, but he dodged arrest after firing at officers, wounding one. He was captured two weeks later, on Jan. 26.
Bishop's trial is expected to continue Friday.