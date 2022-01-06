A Colorado Springs woman who testified against her former boyfriend in a 2018 double murder she was an accessory to was sentenced to two years of supervised probation Thursday.

Shailynn Ryles, 22, had pleaded guilty, according to court records, to being an accessory to murder in the killing of college students Marcus Denton and Serena Garcia.

The sentence came after Ryles accepted a bargain with prosecutors in 2019 for helping to conceal the slayings afterward, and testified as part of the agreement in the cases against Nashid Rivers, convicted in May 2021 of pulling the trigger in the killings, and Marquis Hazard, found guilty in October of the murders for helping to form the plot to commit and conceal them.

Ryles turned herself in to police after a warrant for her arrest was filed Aug. 28, 2018, and cooperated with investigators, prosecutor with the Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office Grant Libby said.

He asked for Ryles to be sentenced to two years of supervised probation, along with a victim empathy class and a mental health evaluation.

Libby said that he and fellow prosecutor Stephanie Redfield were "not excusing Ms. Ryles' culpability" because she still played a part in the murders’ cover-up, including assisting in dumping Rivers’ burned and bloody clothes, helping to scatter phones plucked by Hazard and Rivers from Garcia and Denton’s bodies and vehicle, and not telling authorities about what she’d seen immediately.

There was no evidence, however, that Ryles knew about the murderous plot beforehand, Libby said, adding that she was essential in providing information for the cases against Rivers and Hazard.

“Without Ms. Ryles, the truth of this case would never have come to light,” he said.

Fourth Judicial District Judge Frances Johnson agreed with Libby, saying to Ryles "this didn’t occur because of you,” and adding that “if not for what you did, coming forward ... I’m not sure Mr. Rivers or Mr. Hazard would have been convicted.”

Johnson said the six-month probation period asked for by defense attorney Matthew Werner was too short, and handed Ryles two years of supervised probation instead.

Johnson also ordered Ryles to complete a victim empathy class and 150 hours of useful public service, undergo a mental health evaluation, and provide proof of being employed or involved in an educational program. Restitution was reserved for a later hearing.

“I wish I could go back and change my actions,” Ryles said Thursday, adding about Denton and Garcia’s families that “I wish they could be there ... with their kids.”