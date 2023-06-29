Leaders of the University of Colorado spoke out against the Supreme Court’s affirmative action decision on Thursday, which ruled higher education institutions may not consider race in the admissions process.

A statement issued by the system’s president and chancellors affirmed CU’s “unwavering” commitment to fostering diversity, inclusion, equity and access, which is one of its four strategic plan pillars.

The university “will continue to employ admission processes that consider the whole student.” The statement cited CU’s board-set policy that states diversity refers to both demographic characteristics and life experiences and perspectives.

UC President Todd Saliman, University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Chancellor Venkat Reddy and the university system’s three other chancellors signed the letter in support.

“By fostering an environment that promotes inclusiveness and belonging, we create opportunities for collaboration, dialogue, mutual respect and understanding,” the statement reads. “That doesn’t mean we will always agree with one another. We won’t. And that’s not the goal. Instead, it means our community will have the tools and critical thinking skills needed to engage and thrive in our complex world. And that’s what higher education is all about.”

In a 6-3 ruling on race-conscious admissions processes at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, the Supreme Court distinguished between a person’s race and their individual experiences. Plaintiffs in the case accused their respective universities of discriminating against white and Asian students.

Justices Ketanji Brown Jackson, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor dissented from the majority ruling.

“We are steadfast in our belief that a vibrant and inclusive community leads to a richer educational experience for all, contributes to a positive society, and prepares our graduates to excel in an increasingly interconnected and diverse world,” the statement ends.