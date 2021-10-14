LAKEWOOD — The truck driver facing charges in connection with a crash that killed four men and injured 10 others said he wishes "it would have been me" who died as a result of the collision.
Rogel Aguilera-Mederos faces 41 charges, including vehicular homicide, assault and attempted assault, in connection with the crash. On Thursday, he took the witness stand in his defense in the trial that has now lasted more than two weeks.
Aguilera-Mederos recounted the tragedy, which happened during his first solo trip as a truck driver. In the past, he would caravan with another driver. He has testified that he had very little experience driving in the mountains.
He was near Floyd Hill when he realized his brakes gave out. He considered his options: driving into the grass median or crashing into the bridge.
Due to the concave nature of the median, he believed that if he had driven onto it, he would have tipped the truck, crashing into the oncoming lane of traffic.
"I also thought about crashing the truck on top of the bridge, but that would cause an explosion," Aguilera-Mederos testified in his native language, Spanish.
He said he saw two of four signs for the runaway truck ramp. He did not see the last two signs once he neared the ramp.
He called his boss, who recommended he stay on the shoulder.
"The decision I took was that I was going to continue on the shoulder, but there was another 18-wheeler that was parked there underneath the bridge," Aguilera-Mederos said.
When the other truck was blocking the shoulder, Aguilera-Mederos said, he "never decided to go towards the traffic."
He said he tried to use a space in between the truck and the car next to it on the left, and began swerving between cars "like a snake" because he was trying to avoid the vehicles.
"So the semi was here, so what I did was to hit the trailer, which is something that is bigger, so that the truck would slow in speed, but once I hit it, I was not able to control anything," he said.
He prayed to God in the moments afterward.
"A few seconds before that, I said, 'Dear God, don't let anything bad happen,''' Aguilera-Mederos said. "At the moment of the impact, I closed my eyes and held the wheel."
Read more at 9news.com.
For more on this and other stories visit our partners at 9News.com