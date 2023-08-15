Did Gregory Lee use his stature to request the killing of a homeless man last year in El Paso County?

Or was he the victim of a misheard confession and being at the wrong place at the wrong time? That's the question 12 jurors will try to answer during Lee's trial, which began Tuesday.

Lee and another man are accused of killing Jose Delgado-Diaz on Oct. 10. According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, Delgado-Diaz matched the description of the man who allegedly started a fire at a homeless camp in Stratmoor Hills that morning. His body was found behind the Deja Vu strip club near the fire just hours after it began.

During opening statements, the prosecution and defense had wildly differing accounts of Lee's role in Delgado-Diaz's death.

The prosecution claims that Lee was a highly influential person at the homeless camp, essentially acting as a landlord charging people fees to stay at the camp. Prosecutors allege that Lee wanted "payback" and used "mob justice" in having Delgado-Diaz killed.

"'We got rid of the trouble maker the hard way.' The man who said those words is the defendant, Gregory Lee," prosecutor David Illingworth said.

Lee's defense team claims that Lee wasn't involved in Delgado-Diaz's death, saying he wasn't even present when Delgado-Diaz was killed.

"The prosecution and Sheriff's Office have desperately tried to dig something up on this to make Greg (Lee) look guilty," defense attorney Alexander Brock said. "They continued investigating (this case) up until the dawn of trial."

Brock said Lee wasn't a ruthless mob leader as Illingworth claimed, but rather a man who was trying to shape a better community for the homeless people living on the land he owned.

"If Greg Lee didn't do the stabbing, how was he involved?" Brock asked the jury.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

One thing the prosecution and defense did not dispute was the role of Gabriel Clark, the other man charged in Delgado-Diaz's death. The attorneys said they believe Clark was the man who fatally stabbed Delgado-Diaz.

Two witnesses who claimed to be friends of Delgado-Diaz testified Tuesday that Clark had confessed to them that he killed Delgado-Diaz. During opening statements, Brock said there is an audio recording of Clark confessing to the killing.

What is highly disputed is an alleged confession Lee made to KOAA news anchor Rob Quirk. Illingworth said Quirk was in the area where the fire took place the afternoon after Delgado-Diaz's death, and that Lee confessed to Quirk that he had killed Delgado-Diaz.

"I stabbed him three or four times," Lee allegedly told Quirk during their conversation.

Brock said Lee's alleged confession did not happen, and that Quirk either misheard Lee during their conversation or was misled by police when he called to report the conversation.

There is no audio or video recording of Lee's alleged confession, and Quirk waited a full day to report the conversation he had with Lee to law enforcement, Brock said.

Lee's trial, which is scheduled to last seven days, will resume Wednesday. He faces six charges, including first-degree murder, first-degree assault and four violent crime sentence enhancements.

Lee was released from jail after posting a $20,000 bond in December. He sat at the defense table between his two attorneys during the first day of trial wearing a blue button down shirt and a tie.

Clark, who has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, first-degree assault and other charges, is being held at the El Paso County jail on a $250,000 bond. His trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 30.