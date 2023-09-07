A Colorado Springs man accused of fatally stabbing 17-year-old Riley Whitelaw in a Walgreens breakroom last year is set to face trial at the end of the month after his attorneys and the prosecution announced that they were ready for trial on Thursday.

Joshua Johnson, whose trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 25, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Whitelaw, his co-worker, at the Walgreens on Centennial Boulevard and Flying W Ranch Road on June 11, 2022.

Johnson was scheduled to go to trial on May 8, but the case was delayed when the defense requested that Johnson undergo a competency evaluation.

Separate evaluations concluded that Johnson was competent to proceed, and a trial date in September was scheduled.

Whitelaw told her manager that Johnson made her feel uncomfortable and requested different hours so she would no longer have to work with him, according to police. However, when Whitelaw asked for additional hours, her manager told her it would require her to work with Johnson.

Johnson was arrested a day after Whitelaw’s death by Colorado State Patrol while walking along Interstate 25 outside Trinidad.

Attorneys said they anticipate Johnson's trial to take around two weeks, with opening statements expected to be given on Sept. 26 or 27, depending on how long jury selection takes.

Johnson remains in custody at the El Paso County jail on a $10 million bond.

He and his attorneys will return to court on Sept. 22 to discuss which prosecution exhibits of the crime scene can be admitted at trial.