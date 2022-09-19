It's been more than three years since Jepsy Kallungi, a Colorado Springs woman, disappeared.

And it seemed that her husband, Dane Kallungi, 39, would go to trial next month to face a charge of first-degree murder in connection with her strangulation death.

But on Monday afternoon, both the prosecution and the defense indicated they were not ready for trial and asked Judge Jessica Curtis for a continuance.

Dane Kallungi's jury trial is now scheduled to begin Feb. 7 and is expected to last at least eight days.

Before his trial gets underway, Dane Kallungi will appear in Colorado's 4th Judicial District Court for a motions hearing on Jan. 6.

On the night of March 20, 2019, Jepsy Kallungi returned from Fort Carson, where investigators say she was having a sexual relationship with a soldier stationed at the base, according to an affidavit. Prosecutors are expected to argue that Dane Kallungi killed his wife because she was having an affair.

At 10:30 p.m., someone used Jepsy Kallungi's phone to make a 911 call, but the caller immediately hung up. That call was the final one made from her phone.

That night was also the last night anyone heard from Jepsy Kallungi before she went missing, with police launching an official investigation into her disappearance in April 2019.

For two years the investigation remained open, until Dane Kallungi told his ex-wife, Alaine Kallungi, that he had killed Jepsy Kallungi in a phone call recorded by police.

"I put her on the floor and it was like there was still some kind of breathing going on even though she was gone and I just, just regretted that," Dane Kallungi said on the phone call, according to the affidavit.

Dane Kallungi put his wife's "body into the trunk of his vehicle, took his son to school the following morning, then went to work," the affidavit states. "After work, Dane took Jepsy's body to a remote area in Teller County where he buried her in a clandestine grave."

Dane Kallungi was arrested in New Mexico in June 2021 on suspicion of first-degree murder. If convicted of first-degree murder, he would serve a mandatory sentence of life in prison.