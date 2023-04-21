The murder trial for Joshua Johnson, accused of killing 17-year-old Riley Whitelaw in a Colorado Springs Walgreens last year, was put on hold after Judge Eric Bentley ordered a competency evaluation just 17 days before the trial was to begin.

Johnson's defense counsel motioned Wednesday for the evaluation to be ordered after interactions they have had with the 29-year-old defendant leading up to the trial. Prosecutors criticized the motion as a "delay tactic."

Details of the motion are sealed, but Bentley said he found its contents to be filed in good faith before ordering the evaluation, effectively halting the trial that was set to begin on May 8.

A hearing has been scheduled for May 19, when the court expects the evaluation to be completed. If found competent and Johnson does not dispute that finding, a new trial date will be set. However, if Johnson is found incompetent to stand trial, he will be sent to the Department of Human Services indefinitely until his competency is restored, after which a trial could proceed.

During Friday's proceedings, Johnson asked the judge about filing a complaint for violation of his religious beliefs in light of the trial delay. Johnson said he did not want the trial to be delayed and wanted everything "done quickly so I can get out of here."

Bentley said this complaint may indicate a conflict between Johnson and his attorneys, but it will not be addressed until after the results of the competency evaluation are returned.

Johnson pleaded not guilty to a first-degree murder charge in the killing of Whitelaw, his co-worker, in a Walgreens breakroom on June 11, 2022. An autopsy report by the El Paso County coroner found Whitelaw had died of “multiple sharp force injuries.”

It was reported after her death that Whitelaw made complaints to her manager about Johnson, who had made her uncomfortable, and requested different hours so she would no longer have to work with him, according to police. However, when Whitelaw asked for additional hours, she was told it would require her to work with Johnson.

Johnson was arrested a day after Whitelaw’s death by Colorado State Patrol while walking along Interstate 25 outside Trinidad.