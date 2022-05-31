A former Fort Carson soldier who is accused of killing his wife in front of his two daughters is set to face trial this fall.

Dermot Blake, 34, is accused of first-degree murder among several other charges in the Feb. 20, 2021, death of his wife, Tashianna Blake, in the family's townhome in southeast Colorado Springs.

Dermot Blake will face a jury trial in the 4th Judicial District Court starting Nov. 1.

Previous reporting from The Gazette details that on the night of Feb. 20 around midnight, Dermot Blake allegedly ordered his two daughters — 7 and 5 years old at the time — to come out of their room.

The oldest of the daughters told police that she and her sister came out of the room to find their mother, Tashianna Blake, covered in blood and telling her husband she was sorry.

Then, according to the 7-year-old daughter of the Blake's, Dermot Blake shot Tashianna Blake in the head several times in front of both children.

“I wanted to call the police — 911 — but I didn’t want to because I love my dad really much even though he was killing my mom,” the older daughter said, according to previous Gazette reporting.

Around one hour after the shooting, Colorado Springs police said that Dermot Blake called the police to report someone had been shot and killed. When police arrived Tashianna Blake was found dead and Dermot Blake was reportedly covered in blood and immediately placed in handcuffs.

Dermot Blake is accused of first-degree murder, child abuse and other charges .

While a not guilty plea was entered by the defense to set a trial date, the prosecution said it was still negotiating with the defense about a potential swap in plea from the defendant.

The prosecution stated that the deadline for any decisions to be made in regards to a plea will be at a motions hearing scheduled by the court for Aug. 26 .