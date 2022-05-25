A Colorado Springs police officer accused of assaulting a teenager who allegedly had a sexual relationship with his girlfriend pleaded not guilty on Wednesday morning, setting the way for a trial this fall.

Shane Reed, 30, is charged with second-degree kidnapping, menacing and assault after a confrontation with a 15-year-old boy who allegedly had a sexual relationship with Reed's girlfriend, Kristen Wessel, 31.

An affidavit acquired by The Gazette states that on Jan. 30, Reed confronted the teenager. The youth told police at the time that Reed dragged him, pressed him against a fence and said he could "kill him, and nobody would find the body," the affidavit states.

Reed had the boy pinned to the fence for around 20 minutes, the affidavit states, adding that the boy believed Reed would have killed him had a friend not been there.

Reed was arrested on March 18 and posted the $10,000 bond for his release shortly after. Following Reed's arrest, the Police Department placed him on administrative leave.

Wessel has been in El Paso County jail on a $140,000 bond since January, facing multiple charges of sexually assaulting a minor. She is also being held on a separate $60,000 bond for a misdemeanor violation of a protection order.

Wessel will be in 4th Judicial District Court on Tuesday for arraignment.

Justice William Bain set Reed's jury trial for Sept. 19, with a bond hearing set for July 13.