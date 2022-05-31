A trial date has been set this fall for the man accused of killing his wife, and then confessing it to his ex-wife over the phone.

Dane Kallungi, 39, is accused of killing his wife Jepsy Kallungi in March of 2019, and is facing a first-degree murder charge as a result.

Previous reporting from The Gazette describes that on the night of March 20, 2019, Jepsy Kallungi returned from Fort Carson where she was having a sexual relationship with a soldier located at the base. At 10:30 p.m. a 911 call was made from Jepsy Kallungi's phone, before immediately hanging up. That call was the final one made from her phone.

That night was also the last night anyone heard from Jepsy Kallungi before she went missing, with police launching an official investigation into her disappearance in April 2019.

For two years the investigation remained open, until Dane Kallungi told his ex-wife, Alaine Kallungi, that he had killed Jepsy Kallungi in a phone call recorded by police.

“I put her on the floor and it was like there was still some kind of breathing going on even though she was gone and I just, just regretted that,” Kallungi said on the phone call, an affidavit acquired by The Gazette said.

Kallungi put Jepsy's "body into the trunk of his vehicle, took his son to school the following morning, then went to work," the affidavit states. "After work, Dane took Jepsy's body to a remote area in Teller County where he buried her in a clandestine grave."

Dane Kallungi was arrested in New Mexico in June 2021 on suspicion of first-degree murder. On Tuesday, Kallungi pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and tampering, setting Oct. 5 as the first day of his jury trial.

While Dane Kallungi pleaded not guilty, the prosecution said during the arrangement that it was "leaving negotiations open" with the defense on a potential plea deal. However, the prosecution stated that it had declined the defense's most recent plea deal counter-offer on Tuesday morning.

Dane Kallungi is due to appear in court next for a motions hearing Aug. 26 prior to his trial in October.