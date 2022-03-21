Three witnesses testified in a civil trial that began Monday in the El Paso County Combined Courts that accuses Sheriff Bill Elder of age discrimination against a former Sheriff's Office lieutenant.

Timothy Williams, according to his lawsuit, worked for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office between 2002 and 2016. Williams alleged that Elder demoted him two pay grades because of his age and eventual plans to retire. Williams decided to resign immediately to avoid an adverse effect on his retirement benefits.

Attorneys representing Williams sought to prove that his demotion was directly related to his age and upcoming retirement plans.

"Elder used retirement plans to decide who to 'build the bench with' unbeknownst to Williams," said Kiron Kothari, an attorney representing Williams, during opening statements. "Elder asked employees to focus on hiring younger employees, more fit, younger employees who would stay around longer."

Attorneys representing Elder and El Paso County tried to prove that Williams' demotion stemmed from his alleged insubordination. They waived opening statements before Larry Borland, Williams' direct supervisor when he retired, took the stand in Judge Laura Norris Findorff's courtroom.

Borland, who no longer works with the Sheriff's Office, testified that Williams was a "valued and trusted member of the team" months before he and Elder sat down with Williams about his "shortcomings," which Elder's defense alleges amounted to insubordination after he brought concerns down the ladder of command instead of up the chain in conversations with other sheriff's employees as well as in conversations with people outside the office.

After the two-hour conversation between Elder, Williams and Borland hashing out those "shortcomings," the defense alleged Williams was heard in his office loudly playing the Judy Collins song “Send in the Clowns.”

Borland testified that the song coincided with previous comments made by Williams to the effect of “same circus, different clowns,” which he thought were in a direct reference to the sheriff and his executive staff.

Williams' demotion was initiated after the incident.

Clif Northam, a bureau chief with the Sheriff's Office, also was called to the stand. When questioned by Elder's and the county's attorneys, he testified that he had never seen the sheriff discriminate based on someone's age or seen anyone else in the office do so.

Todd Evans, a former chief deputy with the Sheriff's Office and now police chief in Fountain, was last to take the stand. He illustrated his falling-out with Elder and refused to call him "sheriff," because his loss of respect for him.

Evans also testified about how he often would have conversations with sheriff's employees after he left the agency about their grievances over the office.

The trial is set to resume Tuesday at 9 a.m.