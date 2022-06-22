A transgender woman has filed a lawsuit with the U.S. District Court of Colorado against the El Paso County Sheriff's Office for being subjected to a "humiliating" cross-gender body-cavity search.

According to the lawsuit acquired by The Gazette, Juniper McGinn alleged that on June 2, 2020, she was arrested and placed in El Paso County jail for her participation in a Black Lives Matter protest following the death of George Floyd.

After being arrested, McGinn asked deputies for a woman to perform her visual body-cavity search, but was told by deputies that jail policy only allows for a woman to conduct a search of the top half of her body, and a male would be responsible for the rest of the procedure.

The lawsuit alleges that five deputies in total watched McGinn shower and watched her visual body-cavity search, and that four of the deputies laughed at McGinn throughout the process.

"There was no basis to have five deputies watching Ms. McGinn as she showered and was subjected to a visual body-cavity search. And there was certainly no penological purpose for any of the actions taken by Defendant John Does 2-4," McGinn's attorneys wrote in the lawsuit. "El Paso County officials’ derogatory visual body-cavity search of Ms. McGinn led her to suffer significant emotional distress."

The lawsuit alleges that El Paso County jail's procedure on searching transgender individuals is "humiliating," "discriminatory" and "unconstitutional."

The attorneys representing McGinn also spoke of a second incident at the jail involving a transgender woman, Darlene Griffith, who was allegedly sexually harassed by a deputy following an arrest in 2020.

The lawsuit claims that Griffith was subjected to a male conducting her visual body-cavity search — just like McGinn — but that the deputy during the search made derogatory and harassing comments.

"The male deputy then told Ms. Griffith to step back, bend over, and 'spread [her] sexy cheeks.' Ms. Griffith protested the male deputy’s use of this derogatory language, but complied with his directive," the lawsuit states. "The male deputy then told Ms. Griffith that he was 'going to go balls deep in that a--' while grabbing his own penis in view of Ms. Griffith."

The lawsuit claims that the El Paso County jail never imposed any discipline on the deputies involved in the search of Griffith.

"What happened to Ms. Griffith is another example of the derogatory actions that are customarily inflicted on transgender women at the El Paso County jail," McGinn's attorneys wrote.

McGinn is seeking a jury trial on all issues that are triable, and she is also seeking compensatory and punitive damages, according to the lawsuit.

The El Paso County Sherriff's Office did not respond to a request for comment from The Gazette.