One of the four co-defendants in the Top Dollar Pawn "multimillion dollar criminal organization" case made his first appearance in Colorado's 4th Judicial District Court on Friday.

Jack Jargowsky, 58, appeared in court after posting a $50,000 bond on June 22, according to court records.

Jargowsky and three other co-defendants face 29 charges, including a pattern of racketeering and 27 separate charges of money laundering.

Mischa Jargowsky, 61, also posted the $50,000 bond last month according to court records and was in court alongside Jack Jargoswky on Friday.

According to court records, Walt and Daria Mauro still have warrants open for their arrest, and neither appears as an inmate in either El Paso County or Pueblo County jail.

"At this point, law enforcement is actively searching," Howard Black, the public information officer for the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office, said.

According to previous reporting from The Gazette, the defendants allegedly bought stolen items from boosters and then sell them either at their stores or online on Ebay, according to the affidavit.

A booster is a person who steals merchandise, usually from retail outlets. They often work in concert with others as part of a "booster crew."

"Interviews with boosters and former employees detail that the defendants knew that the items they were buying were stolen," the affidavit states. "They used the laundered funds to continue to operate their business, buying more stolen property."

The money laundering scheme went as far back as January 2018, according to the affidavit.

Items bought and sold as part of the scheme included chainsaws, tools and several Google Nest Home products among 27 total items listed in the affidavit.

Jack Jargowsky is scheduled to next appear in court for a review on July 19 while Mischa Jargowsky is scheduled for her first appearance on July 15.