Braulio Barron-Rubio on Wednesday became the third person to plead guilty to a murder charge for their role in the death of 31-year-old Manuel Hernandez-Uribe.

Last year, Barron-Rubio, Yessica Cortes-Barcenas, Isidro Sarabia-Gonzalez and Ector Sarabia-Cabrera were arrested in connection with the death of Hernandez-Uribe, whose body was found June 10, 2022, on Old Stage Road in unincorporated El Paso County.

Hernandez-Uribe had suffered gunshot wounds, according to an arrest affidavit.

On June 6, 2022, Hernandez-Uribe made several 911 calls reporting a break-in at his home in Colorado Springs, the affidavit states.

Law enforcement responded to the first call, determined that the incident was "non-criminal" and left after speaking with Hernandez-Uribe, according to the affidavit.

A little over an hour later at 6:04 a.m., Hernandez-Uribe placed a second 911 call, telling officers he was "in danger." In the 911 call, he can be heard saying in Spanish "I don't want problems, I have two kids. I didn't do anything ... I didn't mean to."

A female voice can be heard saying "shut up" before the phone call ended, according to the affidavit.

"When CSPD officers arrived approximately 20 minutes later, they found forced entry to the front door, but Hernandez-Uribe was not present," the affidavit states.

After reviewing surveillance footage, text messages and Facebook messages, law enforcement arrested the four suspects, including his ex-girlfriend, Cortes-Barcenas.

All four suspects faced numerous charges, including first- and second-degree murder.

On July 26, Sarabia-Gonzalez and Sarabia-Cabrera pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, court records show.

On Wednesday, Barron-Rubio also pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for his role in Hernandez-Uribe's death.

"I was part of a group ... who took this person (Hernandez-Uribe) out of (his) home, which resulted in this man's death," Barron-Rubio told Judge Laura Findorff in Spanish via a translator.

Barron-Rubio faces 30 to 48 years in the Department of Corrections when he is sentenced Oct. 6.

Barron-Rubio's defense attorney, Will Cook, said the sentencing range in Barron-Rubio's plea agreement is the same as the other co-defendants who have taken a plea deal.

Cortes-Barcenas has a plea hearing scheduled for Aug. 23, while Sarabia-Gonzalez and Sarabia-Cabrera are scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 27.