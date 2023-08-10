Kevin Edwards Le, a 23-year-old Army soldier, has been found guilty of attempting to commit sexual assault on a child, soliciting child prostitution, and patronizing a prostituted child.

Le was found guilty by a jury on Aug. 9, as reported by the Colorado Springs Police Department. He's scheduled to be sentenced in November.

The CSPD Internet Crimes against Children Unit was reportedly conducting an undercover investigation into subjects who lure and exploit minors using the internet, which led to Le's arrest in September 2022.

Colorado Springs police lead the ICAC Task Force, which is composed of approximately 98 affiliate law enforcement agencies across the state and beyond, including the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Army Criminal Investigation Division.