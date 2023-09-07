El Paso County sheriff Deputy Dalton Bridges will not be having his trial this year, a judge ruled on Thursday.

Bridges was scheduled for a motions hearing on Thursday afternoon, where his attorney informed the court that they would be requesting a new trial date.

According to Bridges' attorney, his primary attorney is dealing with a medical issue that required surgery and is prohibiting him from working for the next few months. Bridges' trial was originally scheduled to begin on Oct. 16.

The prosecution did not object to the several-month set over, but noted that the victim would like to see the trial come sooner rather than later.

Bridges was arrested in January after investigators say he made unwanted sexual advances toward a woman, and that when she tried to leave he grabbed her and dragged her back inside the home.

Detectives investigating the case acquired doorbell security camera footage from the night of the incident, and according to an affidavit the woman can be heard crying and repeatedly telling Bridges “no, no, no,” and “I don’t want to go in there.” Bridges can be heard yelling “get the (expletive) back inside” before dragging her back inside the house.

The woman told detectives that Bridges forced her to perform sexual acts on him and to have sex with him, and when she told him that it hurt and asked him to stop Bridges told her “I don’t care,” according to the affidavit.

Before the victim reported the incident to law enforcement, Bridges tried to downplay the incident by sending text messages to the victim saying, “You always take it so personally when that’s not the case ever,” the affidavit states.

Attorneys agreed that Bridges' new first day of trial will be next year on Jan. 22, 2024, but he will return to court prior to that on Dec. 21.

Bridges appeared to court on Thursday out of custody after posting the $50,000 bond to be released from jail after his arrest. Bridges waived his right to a speedy trial to accommodate the four month setback of his trial.