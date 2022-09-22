A man who accidentally shot and killed his friend during a party-turned-tragedy in May could face rehabilitation, rather than imprisonment, after pleading guilty to manslaughter, a Class 4 felony, on Thursday.

Eric Terrell Lockhart Jr., 19, entered the plea four months after the shooting death of Malaya Marie Leary, 18, on May 21. He also pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a weapon by a previous offender, a Class 5 felony.

Prosecutors charged Lockhart with manslaughter because he "unlawfully, feloniously and recklessly," rather than intentionally, killed Leary, Judge Catherine Mitchell Helton said.

On the night of Leary's death, Lockhart and several friends were drinking at an apartment in southeast Colorado Springs when he began playing with his friend's pistol, "pretending as if he was shooting a music video," according to an arrest affidavit.

Lockhart continued to play with the gun even after his friend warned him to stop, the affidavit said. When speaking with police about the shooting, Lockhart said he accidentally fired the weapon because he believed he was engaging the safety switch.

The affidavit states that Lockhart told police "repeatedly" that he didn't intend to shoot Leary, who was pronounced dead on scene.

At the time of the shooting, Lockhart should not have been handling the gun because he was on parole for aggravated robbery, according to past Gazette reporting.

Under the prosecution's plea agreement, Lockhart will likely spend four years in Colorado's Youthful Offender System in Pueblo, which is designed to keep individuals aged 16-22 convicted of violent crime out of adult prisons, according to Lockhart's defense attorney, Josh Tolini.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the YOS functions to "divert young offenders and replace criminal thinking with pro-social values and accepted norms" on the belief that "youthful offenders can be habilitated, offering a positive and productive future."

Tolini said individuals undergo a kind of "boot camp" in the first phase of YOS before entering the vocational phase, when they learn trade skills related to plumbing, carpentry or other occupations, or earn college credits. He said the last phase allows the individual to temporarily pair with an employer and reintegrate into the community.

Should Lockhart fail to complete the program, he would face 12 years in prison.

While Tolini said he doesn't anticipate "any issues" regarding Lockhart's acceptance to YOS, Lockhart's guilty plea is contingent on that acceptance, which is still pending.

Both Helton and the prosecutor agreed that Lockhart would be allowed to change his plea if that acceptance is denied.

After the hearing, Tolini told the Gazette that Leary's family, who was present in court Thursday, "believes this is a fair resolution."

"I want Eric (Lockhart) to know that I forgive him," April Leary, the victim's mother, said through tears during a previous hearing in June. "As bad as I'm hurting, I forgive him."

Lockhart's sentencing hearing is scheduled for Dec. 1, but could occur earlier if he is accepted to YOS.