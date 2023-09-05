A man accused of crashing his vehicle and firing a gun into the air in south Colorado Springs faces 17 criminal charges, including attempted murder, according to court records.

Prosecutors say Joel Martin, 20, caused a disturbance near the Country Club of Colorado in the 3800 block of Broadmoor Valley Road in August, when he allegedly wielded both a rifle and handgun and fired shots into the air.

Magistrate Hilary Gurney on Tuesday appointed the Public Defender’s Office to handle Martin’s case and scheduled a preliminary hearing for Sept. 27.

Martin, who is also charged with illegal discharge of a weapon, menacing and traffic offenses, is being held at the El Paso County jail on a $250,000 bond.