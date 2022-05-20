Several witnesses called on by the prosecution in the murder trial of Timothy Ray Scott Jr. on Friday outlined a pattern of abuse they say led to the deaths of his estranged wife and her mother.

Scott faces multiple counts of first-degree murder in the March 2020 slayings of his mother-in-law, Tamara Dunn, 59, and her daughter, Ann Jolynne Page Scott, 29.

Timothy Scott is on trial after delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ann Scott and Tamara Dunn were attacked in Ann Scott’s apartment on Colorado Springs' north side weeks after the woman, also known as Annie Clark, had filed for divorce, complaining of abuse by her husband. That triggered a mandatory restraining order against the defendant, which was in place during the attacks.

Police found Ann Scott upstairs dying of gunshot wounds. Dunn later died at a hospital from multiple stab wounds.

Timothy Scott was found by officers inside the townhome with an injured neck. He was arrested by Colorado Springs police on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder.

The first witness the prosecution called to testify Friday was a neighbor and friend of Ann Scott, Julie Gavigan, who described an incident just over a month before the killings.

The incident took place on Feb. 2, 2020, and Gavigan's doorbell video camera recorded footage of a frantic Ann Scott sprinting to the door. She can be heard in the video screaming "help" multiple times while banging on the door, before Timothy Scott can be seen running in and pulling her away from the door.

After hearing Ann Scott's plea for help at her doorstep, Gavigan let her neighbor into her home and called police. Gavigan described in testimony that Ann Scott told her Timothy Scott had punched her in front of his 11-year-old daughter after returning home from a night out.

Fearing the situation could get worse, Ann Scott ran out of her townhome toward Gavigan's residence seeking help. Police detective Janel Langdon-Isaac, who was the responding officer that night, backed up Gavigan’s testimony.

Body-camera footage from Langdon-Isaac the night of Feb. 2 shows Ann Scott sobbing while describing the events that took place. She said in the footage that Timothy Scott punched her in the collarbone and berated her with insults; she also said that the argument began because he was upset over not receiving enough attention from her earlier in the evening when they were out together.

Timothy Scott left with his daughter and couldn't be found by police that night, according to Langdon-Isaac, but court records show that on Feb. 5 he was booked into El Paso County jail on suspicion of third-degree assault, harassment and several other misdemeanor charges. Timothy Scott posted the $3,000 bond set by the court and was released.

Following his release, Ann Scott began to have serious concerns about her safety, and had her mother stay with her for protection, Gavigan told the court. Gavigan testified that at one point she tried to persuade Ann Scott to move in with her, but she declined.

In the weeks leading up to the deaths, Gavigan testified that Ann Scott told her that she had seen Timothy Scott in his car outside the townhome complex they lived in while she was out walking her dog.

Megan Cheyh, a coworker of Ann Scott's at J. Gregory Salon, testified that Timothy Scott was posing as various clients of Ann Scott, sending her text messages.

"I just want to let you know that divorce is a sin in the Bible and if you divorce Timothy (Scott) you'll go to hell," Cheyh said to the court while recalling the text messages.

Cheyh also testified that she had a conversation during which Ann Scott claimed her husband said he "would like to watch her take her last breath."

Court records show that Ann Scott filed for divorce on Feb. 25, less than two weeks before her death.

Timothy Scott's first ex-wife — and the mother of his daughter — K'la Higgs, testified that on March 2, 2020, just days before the killings, he called Higgs to discuss why he wasn't allowed to see his daughter. Higgs recalled that after the conversation, Timothy Scott said, "this b---- is going to get what she deserves," a comment Higgs said she believed to be in reference to Ann Scott at the time.

Three days later, Ann Scott and Dunn were dead.

Dunn suffered 16 stab wounds to her face, neck and arm at the bottom of the townhome stairs, while Ann Scott was killed by multiple gunshot wounds in the upstairs bedroom. Some of Dunn's last words before she died later that evening were, "he killed my daughter," according to previous reporting from The Gazette.

The trial is scheduled to continue at 8:30 a.m. Monday in the 4th Judicial District Court.