The court on Tuesday set two future hearings for the Mountain Ridge Middle School custodian accused of molesting three children.

Jose Benavidez Garcia Rodriguez, 62, made his first court appearance on charges of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust and sexual assault on a child. He will next appear in Colorado's 4th Judicial District Court for a bond hearing at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 21, followed by a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 28.

Garcia, who has worked at the school since 2019, was placed on leave and barred from contacting children after school officials learned of his arrest Aug. 28. He is being held at the El Paso County jail on a $100,000 bond, according to court records.

Prosecutors say Garcia molested two boys and one girl. He would often "grab the chest" of the girl and made remarks about how her breasts looked, which made her uncomfortable, according to Garcia's arrest affidavit.

"She (the reporting party) does not think Jose should be allowed around children," the affidavit states. The girl told investigators that "she was afraid to go to school because she was supposed to be moving to (Mountain Ridge Middle School) soon, and Jose works there."

One of the boys told investigators during a forensic interview that Garcia had frequently and inappropriately touched him for months.

Garcia denied having any sexual contact with children, according to the affidavit. The affidavit does not claim any alleged sexual assault took place at school.