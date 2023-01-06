An El Paso County judge listened to prosecution's testimony and evidence Friday in the case of Dane Kallungi, the man accused of killing his wife in 2019, to allow for a specific police interview to be used in his upcoming trial.

The prosecution called Colorado Springs police detective Mike Lee to testify, asking him to walk through several different interviews with Kallungi from 2019 to 2021.

The interview brought into question by Kallungi's defense attorney Austin Vos was from June 2021, just after Kallungi's arrest in New Mexico, where Lee spoke with Kallungi.

The interview with Kallungi, according to Lee, was an attempt to get him to reveal where he hid Jepsy Kallungi's body after allegedly killing her. Lee said that during this 2021 conversation Dane Kallungi was very forthcoming and "genuinely wanted to help," even going as far as using Lee's computer to look at different locations in Teller County.

Vos argued that the interview in question should be suppressed from Dane Kallungi's impending trial because he had not been properly Mirandized prior to speaking with Lee, and that Lee used intimidation factors by saying things like "this will be in the news tomorrow" to get his client to speak.

The prosecution, however, argued that Lee had Mirandized Kallungi prior to the interview, and even gave him the option to call an attorney instead of speaking with Lee.

Despite saying she "appreciated" the arguments made by Dane Kallungi's defense, Judge Jessica Curtis ruled in favor of the prosecution determining there was no bad conduct on the part of Lee, and that the June 2021 interview with Kallungi will not be suppressed at trial.

Curtis said her reasoning for the ruling was that Dane Kallungi never asked for an attorney during the conversation, but instead asked Lee what would happen if he did ask for an attorney. Curtis added that when Dane Kallungi did ask Lee what would happen if he got an attorney, Lee answered honestly and did not mislead him.

Lee stated that in additional interviews conducted after Dane Kallungi was moved to El Paso County jail he refused to speak further on the subject, and requested an attorney.

Judge Curtis also reviewed a second motion filed by the defense over the legality of some search warrants, but she will not give a ruling on the subject until a hearing scheduled Jan. 13.

Dane Kallungi is set to go to trial next month, starting on Feb. 7, for allegedly killing his wife Jepsy Kallungi and hiding her body.

On the night of March 20, 2019, Jepsy Kallungi returned from Fort Carson, where investigators say she was having a sexual relationship with a soldier stationed at the post, according to an affidavit. Prosecutors are expected to argue that Dane Kallungi killed his wife because she was having an affair.

At 10:30 p.m., someone used Jepsy Kallungi's phone to make a 911 call, but the caller immediately hung up. That call was the final one made from her phone.

That night was also the last night anyone heard from Jepsy Kallungi before she went missing, with police launching an investigation into her disappearance in April 2019.

For two years the investigation remained open, until Dane Kallungi told his ex-wife, Alaine Kallungi, that he had killed Jepsy Kallungi in a phone call recorded by police.

"I put her on the floor and it was like there was still some kind of breathing going on even though she was gone and I just, just regretted that," Dane Kallungi said on the phone call, according to the affidavit.

Dane Kallungi put his wife's "body into the trunk of his vehicle, took his son to school the following morning, then went to work," the affidavit states. "After work, Dane took Jepsy's body to a remote area in Teller County where he buried her in a clandestine grave."

Dane Kallungi was arrested in New Mexico in June 2021 on suspicion of first-degree murder. If convicted, he would serve a mandatory sentence of life in prison.