It’s been 50 years since Colorado Springs resident Doris Donley walked into a courtroom as a 9-year-old child and bravely talked about how her stepfather was sexually abusing her.

“It’s traumatic,” she said. “A child should not have to experience this.”

The most vivid memory Donley has of the court proceedings is sitting in the witness chair and looking at 12 strangers in the jury box all looking at her.

“It was the most intimidating I’d ever felt,” she said. “If someone had been able to prepare me for that, it would have been great.”

Children in El Paso County who testify in criminal and civil court cases now have a non-threatening way to help them understand what a courtroom looks like and what will happen when they’re there.

Safe Passage, a children’s advocacy center that works with kids who have been neglected, abused or witnessed a crime, recently received a free, play-scale size model courtroom that the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office will use to ready youngsters for what can be a stressful event.

Safe Passage and the 4th Judicial District, which covers El Paso and Teller counties, unveiled the model on Tuesday.

Handmade by Imagination Dollhouses for Children in Michigan, the wooden, table-top setup provides an overhead view of the layout of a courtroom.

There’s an entry door, a judge on the bench, jurors, tables for witnesses and lawyers, seats for onlookers and soft felt dolls that small hands can move around the space.

“Every person in the Pikes Peak region is entitled to justice, regardless of age or where they come from,” District Attorney Michael Allen said at the event. “This will be an effective tool in preparing for what can be an arduous journey.”

Kelson Castain, senior deputy district attorney in charge of the Special Victims Unit, demonstrated how children who have been victims or witnesses of crime, or are involved in a custody case or other dispute, will be introduced to what’s to come.

He explained to 11-year-old Maeve Basenberg, who participated in the demonstration, who the dolls represent, where she as a witness would sit, how he as her lawyer and a familiar face would be with her, where her family would be, how people would ask her questions about what happened and she would have to promise to tell the truth, how the jurors listen to the case and other parts of the routine.

Maeve, the daughter of Maureen “Mo” Basenberg, executive director of Safe Passage, said she thought the model would be useful, if she had to testify.

“I think this would help me prepare and feel more confident and less scared about what I’d have to do,” Maeve said.

Many adults don’t know much about the justice system, let alone children, Castain said.

“There’s a lot of anxiety when they walk through the door and don’t know what they’ll see or what to expect,” he said.

And anxiousness on top of the trauma they’ve experienced can cloud their thinking, which can affect their testimony, Castain said.

“We’re not telling them what to say, we’re helping them feel comfortable and relieve that anxiety,” he said.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, lawyers would sometimes take children into empty courtrooms so they could develop a brief feel for the location.

But Donley, now a volunteer for Safe Passage, said a vacant courtroom doesn’t indicate how many people will be there or what the action inside will be like.

Children who have seen others be hurt or who have been hurt themselves are put on the stand to corroborate what they’ve described to staff at Safe Passage, said Basenberg. The nonprofit organization is the first interaction kids have in describing their abuse.

Unlike when Donley was a child half a century ago, children no longer have to retell their story at multiple agencies.

Safe Passage opened in late 2021 a large Children’s Advocacy Center at 2335 Robinson St., where six other agencies that assist abused children have offices on site: Colorado Springs Police Department’s Child Crimes Unit, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, El Paso County Department of Human Services, UCHealth, The Family Center and Kidpower Colorado.

The offices work collectively to conduct child abuse investigations and provide abuse prevention services.

“We work to see that justice is served for children, and this will benefit them in the process,” Basenberg said.

Donley said she has hopes that the new feature will enable children of today to “get an opportunity to grow in healing earlier in life” than she did.