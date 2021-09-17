A federal judge on Wednesday again ruled Robert Lewis Dear Jr. incompetent to stand trial. Dear claimed responsibility for fatally storming a Planned Parenthood clinic in 2015.
Dear, who’s received the same ruling several times since proceedings began in his case, will spend the next four months being treated in a “suitable facility,” ruled Senior U.S. District Judge Robert E. Blackburn from a courtroom in Denver.
At the end of those four months, he’ll be reevaluated to see if he will gain the capacity to understand the trial in the near future.
Dear was first ruled incompetent to stand trial in Colorado Springs in 2016, after being diagnosed with a delusional disorder. At that time, a judge in the 4th Judicial District said Dear’s understanding of things was “not rational” or “grounded in reality”. In 2020, that ruling was upheld by another judge in El Paso County.
Dear faces 179 counts in state courts for the Nov. 27, 2015 attack on the clinic, which claimed the lives of three and injured nine others. In 2019, a federal grand jury indicted him on 68 new counts in a bid to get Dear to trial.
On Wednesday, Dear was again ruled unable to understand court proceedings or their consequences, stalling that effort to bring him to trial in federal court while Dear undergoes treatment.