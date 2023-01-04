The Colorado Court of Appeals has denied an appeal from Patrick Frazee to overturn his 2019 conviction of first-degree murder.

At trial, Frazee’s mistress, Krystal Lee, testified that Frazee had fatally beaten Kelsey Berreth, Frazee's fiancee and his daughter’s mother, with a baseball bat in 2018. Following Berreth’s death, Lee indicated she and Frazee cleaned up the crime scene and burned Berreth’s body so nobody could find it. A Teller County jury convicted Frazee in 2019.

During a hearing in September, Frazee’s attorney argued that testimony from an expert witness should not have been admissible in court and that three jurors had engaged in juror misconduct during Frazee’s trial.

On Dec. 29, the Court of Appeals upheld the guilty verdict and ruled that Frazee should remain in the Department of Corrections, where he is serving a life sentence.

The appellate court did not publish an opinion explaining why it upheld Frazee's conviction of first-degree murder. The three judges who heard the argument from Frazee’s defense were Timothy Schutz, Matthew Grove and Stephanie Dunn.